Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church in Zamfara, Mikah Suleiman has been released by his abductors after two weeks in captivity.

Fr. Suleiman was abducted by bandits who invaded his rectory within the church premises in Damba area of Gusau on June 22, 2024.

While in captivity, the priest was seen in a viral video begging Nigerians for help.

In a statement on Sunday, Pascal Salifu, Director of communications in the catholic diocese of Sokoto, said the clergyman is currently receiving the necessary support.

Salifu expressed appreciation to those who made efforts to ensure his release, adding that “we are overjoyed to announce the safe release of Fr. Mikah Suleiman, who was kidnapped on June 22, 2024”.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His protection and to everyone who offered prayers and support during this challenging time,” he said.

“Our thanks also go to the authorities and all involved in securing Fr Mikah’s release. “He is currently receiving the necessary care and support. Please continue to keep him in your prayers as he begins his recovery.”