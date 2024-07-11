PHALGA PDP Mourns Passing Of Hon. Azubuike Nmerukini

The leadership and entire members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA) have expressed grief over the death of Eze Hon. Azubuike Nmerukini whose demise occurred on June 11, 2024, aged 72.

In a statement jointly signed by the Leader of PDP in PHALGA, Hon. Ken A. Chikere, and the PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman of PHALGA, Solomon Ejike Ogbonna, they described late Nmerukini as a distinguished leader whose contributions to the development of Port Harcourt and Rivers State are immeasurable.

The statement noted that throughout Eze Nmerukini’s illustrious career, he served with dedication and integrity, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

“His tenure as the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government, his service as a member of the House of Assembly representing PHALGA 3 Constituency, and his leadership as the Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Commission were characterized by a deep commitment to public service and the betterment of society”, the statement declared.

They went on: “Known for his unwavering commitment to progress, Eze Hon. Azubuike Nmerukini JP’s legacy of selfless service will forever be remembered.

He was a beacon of hope and an inspiration to many, consistently advocating for the welfare and development of his community and state.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his exemplary life, and may the Almighty grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.” The PHALGA PDP in the statement, also expressed profound grief and acknowledged the immense contributions of Eze Hon. Azubuike Nmerukini JP to the local government and state, adding that his dedication to public service and his integrity in leadership have set a standard for future generations.