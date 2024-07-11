RSG Reiterates Commitment To Priority Of  Healthcare Education

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to prioritize healthcare education in the State.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu stated this during the Commissioning of the 400 seating capacity classroom block constructed by the State Chief Executive, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, at the Rivers State College of Nursing Sciences, Emekuku Street, D/Line in Port Harcourt on Thursday, 4th July, 2024.

Prof Odu said the new facility represents a significant step forward in the Governor’s commitment to healthcare education in compliance to the Nursing and Midwifery guideline.

According to the Deputy Governor, “As we dedicate this classroom block, we are not just opening a building, we are expanding opportunities for our future nurses and healthcare professionals”.

Prof. Odu who said this investment in education is also an investment in health insisted that the increased capacity would allow the State to train more skilled nurses to address the growing healthcare needs of our communities, noting that Nigerian nurses are the most sort after in the world over.

She expressed appreciation for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and commended the State Ministry of Health, the College Administration and all those who were involved in bringing the project to fruition.

In her remarks the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh said there are four classrooms with a seating capacity of 100 each, fitted with offices and conveniences, noting that there are also digital learning equipment’s and projectors.

The Commissioner revealed that they have a total of 615 students, which comprise 397 in midwifery and 218 students in nursing, stressing that the project would create an enabling environment for teaching and learning, while thanking Governor Siminalayi Fubara for making the project a reality.