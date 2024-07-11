Prof Odu Extols PAMO University

….Says Granduands Of PUMS Are People To Be Proud Of

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has described PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) as one of the best private medical institutions in Nigeria.

Prof. Odu stated this while playing host to the Management and Staff of PAMO University of Medical Sciences at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, 5th July, 2024.

Prof. Odu who said PAMO students are doing exceptionally well, noted that grandaunts of the University are people to be proud of insisting that they cannot be that good if they did not have wonderful lecturers and great administrators to guide and take care of them.

“You are raising the bar for everyone to see and they are seeing that PAMO is moving from one level of grace, to a higher level of grace, because of your relentless efforts, commitment and dedication to work.

Please keep it up as the Almighty God will grant you more grace wisdom and knowledge to continue to carry PAMO to a higher level”. Prof. Odu stressed.

The Deputy Governor who said she was happy to be a part of the success story of PAMO appreciated the Pro Chancellor, Sir Dr. Peter Odili and his dear wife for the great work they are doing, while applauding the Acting Vice Chancellor and her team for the visit.

In her remarks the Acting Vice Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences Prof. Christy Mato congratulated the Deputy Governor for the giant strides recorded by the Governor Fubara led Administration in the past one year while commending her contributions during her stay at PAMO University.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of an award of honour to the Deputy Governor.