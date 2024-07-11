Metro

Gunmen Kidnap Ex-NLC President

A former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Takai Shamang, has been abducted in his hometown, Biniki in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Shamang, 78, was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now National Union of Electricity Employees, between 1982 and 1989.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), his daughter, Mrs Grace Abbin, said her 78-year-old father was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00pm on Friday. Shamang is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.

