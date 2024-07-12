PDP Wakes Up, Suspends Dan Orbih As South-South Chairman

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Chief Dan Orbih as its National Vice Chairman (South South).

This is coming weeks after the Edo State chapter of the PDP had earlier suspended Orbih from the party for alleged anti-party activities in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said NWC at its 588th meeting considered all issues, including complaints on the activities of Orbih concerning the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State

According to the statement, “The NWC at the meeting unanimously condemned the embarrassing actions and utterances of Chief Dan Orbih relating to the Edo State Governorship Primary Election of our great Party which actions and utterances are inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and the demand of his office as a national officer of the Party.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a six-member committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issue pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“In the meantime, the NWC forthwith suspends Chief Dan Orbih from participating in all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee.

“The NWC acknowledges the support and solidarity of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State who are rallying with our Party and Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, whose vision is in tandem with the will and aspiration of the people for continued massive development of the State on the platform of the PDP. “The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party in Edo State to remain united, focused and continue to work hard for the victory of our Party and Candidate in the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State.”