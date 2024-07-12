PDP Cautions Former Rivers Lawmakers Charges IGP To Check Subversive Acts

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the umpteenth time, cautions the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who lost their seats upon defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from actions and utterances that are capable of disrupting peace and governance in the State.

The Party counsels the former lawmakers to wake up to the reality that they are no longer members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by virtue of the self-executory provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and as such cannot gather or issue any notice to the State Governor in the capacity of members of Rivers State House of Assembly.

PDP’s caution is coming against the backdrop of a purported seven-day ultimatum issued by the former lawmakers from an unknown location to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to re-present the 2024 Rivers State budget which has already been passed and signed into law.

This action by these individuals seeking to assume the powers of the Rivers House of Assembly is apparently with the intension to cause crisis, undermine and disrupt the Democratic and Constitutional Order in the State in clear violation of Section 1 sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Having irretrievably lost their seats upon their defection from the PDP, the political Party platform upon which they were elected into the Rivers State House of Assembly, they cannot enjoy the powers, rights, privileges, recognition and obligations of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The PDP charges the Inspector General of the Police to note the subversive action of these former lawmakers and take immediate action to protect the Institution of Democracy, peace and security in Rivers State. The Party calls on the people of Rivers State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and continue to work together for the continued stability, peace and delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State on the platform of the PDP.