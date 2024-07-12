Rivers Immunization Coverage Impressive – Prof. Odu

River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu says the State Immunization coverage has improved impressively within the first two quarters of the year 2024.

Prof Odu revealed this during the Second Quarter State Task Force Meeting on Primary Healthcare at the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd July, 2024.

The Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman, of the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare, disclosed that presentations on different sectors and arms of the Primary Healthcare System were made, stressing that it is exciting to note that our staff are doing very well and incidents of immunize able diseases have been on the dropping trend with a lot of corporation with people and communities.

She said the Local Government personnel appreciated Governor Fubara for all the interventions he has put in place for LGAs, improving on their salaries, promotions and payment of their arrears, they are very happy with the Governor.

“They are very happy with the Governor. They have all mentioned that because the Government is interested in their welfare, they are going to put in their best, by going the extra mile, to ensure that the bar of primary healthcare is increased a lot more than it is right now”.

Prof. Odu further said “all we can do is to work harder and improve on what we have, and where there are areas that needs intervention and requires the attention of the Governor or the Government, we will actually do that through the Commissioner for Health, whose purview is directly the health sector”. The Deputy Governor quipped. The Deputy Governor, congratulated Hon. Ichematin Ezebunwo, the Chairman Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area and his colleagues for their well deserved appointment on behalf of the State Task Force on Primary Healthcare.