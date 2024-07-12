Police Silence Over Suspects Behind Ph Explosion Baffling – Gov Fubara

…Swears In Frank-Fubara As Finance Commissioner

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed surprise at the prolonged silence of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) over the attempted detonation of explosive device in Port Harcourt by protesters demanding for elongation of tenure of former chairmen of local government councils, after many weeks.

The Governor maintained that if such was done by supporters linked to him, terrorism charges would have been slammed on them swiftly without delay.

Governor Fubara expressed his worries shortly after swearing in Barrister Emmanuel Onengiye-ofori Frank-Fubara as the new Commissioner for Finance at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Governor insisted that Rivers State, as known today, has only one enemy who is vehemently opposed to his administration, with others classified as his offsprings, together making frenetic efforts to sink the State.

But, Governor Fubara declared that the good God, who is Almighty, All Knowing and Sufficient in all His doings, has continued to frustrate their machinations and bringing shame on them all.

Governor Fubara said, like it was upheld in several prayers by his predecessors, that Rivers State is dedicated to God, those who fight it will continue to experience inexplicable trouble and defeat.

He said: “You know, if it were a situation that (Governor) Fubara is involved in anything, or links Fubara’s associates, by now, Nigeria would have been hot. There would have been arrest, there would have been statements, there would have been counter this or that. There would have been press conferences.

“But, because it is from the other side, nothing is heard yet. But glory to God, they couldn’t hide it forever, even if I have not been hearing anything.”

Governor Fubara emphasised: “And, I am wondering after how many weeks now, the Nigerian Police is still not able to come out and make a statement about the attempt by the man that tried to detonate a dynamite in front of Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.

“I am still wondering why it has not happened. But, maybe, if it was any other thing that has to do with us, they would have charged the person for terrorism.

“But, you see, this God that I serve, we are serving genuinely. This God that Rivers State has been dedicated to by our predecessors, because when they make statements, they say: Rivers State belongs to God; and that is the God that is saving and lifting us.”

Governor Fubara said that the enemies of the State, surely, they will gather, as stated in the Holy Bible, but because their gathering is not of God, they will surely scatter, which is what is happening now.

The Governor pointed out that his administration is satisfied with its dealings with the Rivers State House of Assembly that is duly recognised by law to carry on with its legislative duties and providing the requisite support for effective functioning of the Executive without interruption of governance.

Governor Fubara charged the newly sworn-in Commissioner, who has a track record of being thorough and pays attention to details, to ensure he does not disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

He also urged him to use the opportunity to touch lives, while making the State proud with the quality of service he will render by defending it always.

He said, “It doesn’t matter how long or short I have known him. But within the short period of knowing him, he has proven himself to be a gentleman.

“So, Mr Frank, this honour that God has given to you today, it is not for you to wear one big cap and put one rottweiler in front of your gate, no. Use the opportunity to touch lives.

“But, above all, make the State proud. Work in a manner that you’ve not worked before. Defend the interest of the State. That is what is important, and not to praise me. No. Don’t praise me.

“I believe strongly that you are going to do well and make us proud, and we will continue to make the State great.”

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to offer services and deliver quality development projects that will truly advance the State on a progressive pedestal that will also translate to quality living for the people. He added, “By the special grace of God, when we leave, there should be genuine positive things that people will see and say, yes, this government meant well for the good people of Rivers State.”