Supreme Court Judgement On LG Autonomy Takes Immediate Effect – AGF Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has declared that the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government autonomy takes immediate effect. Speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Fagbemi expressed delight and described the judgement as “Local Government emancipation”.

“This judgement has really emancipated the Local Governments from the shackles of the past,” he said. “I hope the Local Government officials will seize the opportunity to develop their various Local Governments.

This is a victory for democracy and a significant step towards grassroots development.”

Fagbemi emphasized that the ball is now in the court of the Governors, who must comply with the judgement or face consequences.

“The judgement is clear as to what they should do, and what consequences will attach to failure or refusal to follow the judgement of the Supreme Court,” he warned.

The Supreme Court judgement has sparked excitement among Nigerians, who see it as a victory for Local Government autonomy and a significant step towards grassroots development. As the nation awaits the response of the Governors, one thing is certain – the judgement marks a new dawn for Local Government administration in Nigeria.

The judgement is expected to have far-reaching implications for the country’s federal structure, as it clarifies the powers and responsibilities of Local Governments.

It is also seen as a boost to President Tinubu’s administration, which has made decentralization and grassroots development a key priority.

However, some analyst have already expressed reservations about the judgement, citing concerns about the impact on states’ finances. But Fagbemi was adamant that the judgement is final and binding. “The Supreme Court has spoken, and its decision is clear,” he said. “It’s now up to the Governors to comply and work towards implementing the judgement in the best interests of their people.”