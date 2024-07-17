Oginigba Community Rejoices As OBALGA CTC Chairman Inaugurates New Youth Forum

The Caretaker Committee of Oginigba Community Youth Forum in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has been inaugurated.

The event which was officiated by the Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairman of Obio Akpor LGA, Chief Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo attracted prominent sons and daughters of the community.

Following the inauguration which held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the newly established executives and members of the Oginigba Community Youth Forum paid a courtesy visit to the palace of HRH Eze Amb. Dr. G.B. Odum JP, the Paramount Ruler/Nye-We-Eli of Oginigba Kingdom.

The paramount ruler while receiving the new executives, urged the youth committee to work diligently to restore development that had been stalled due to previous issues within the youth body.

He advised the forum to maintain transparency and inclusivity to gain the community’s trust.

The Chairman of the Oginigba Youth Forum Caretaker Committee, Comrade Loveday Victor, expressed his gratitude to the Obio Akpor CTC Chairman for addressing their plight.

He highlighted that the community had been without a youth body for over five years due to disputes and litigation involving the previously elected Oginigba Youth Association (OYA).

Comrade Loveday emphasized that the inauguration aimed to rejuvenate youth activities and expedite community development.

He called on the youths of Oginigba to support the new forum to ensure progress and benefit from the numerous multinational companies in the community.

The Committee’s Secretary, Henry Amadi, described the Obio Akpor CTC Chairman as a saviour for the Oginigba people.

He noted that the absence of a unified youth body had hindered development, as benefits from local companies were being misappropriated. Amadi expressed hope that the new forum would unify the youth and drive the community towards achieving its goals. The newly inaugurated Oginigba Youth Forum Caretaker Committee members are: Comrade Loveday Victor (Chairman); Henry Amadi (Secretary); Engr. Harold Prince Echeonwu (Member); Comrade Emmanuel Amadi (Member); Felix Amadi (Member); Sample Odum (Member) and Mariam Ariolu (Member).