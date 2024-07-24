Rumuiwhechiorlu Community Commends Gov. Fubara Over Chijioke Ihunwo’s Appointment

Rumuiwhechiorlu Community of Rukpokwu clan in Obio\Akpor local government area, has showered appreciations on the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalaya Fubara over the appointment of Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo as the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council.

The chiefs, elders and CDC Executive said the appointment has elevated the status of Rumuiwhechiorlu, as Chijioke Ihunwo is their son-in-law, having married one of the illustrious daughters of the community.

The Head Chief of Rumuiwhechiorlu community, Chief Samuel Amadi who spoke to our reporter on behalf of the community said his people would treasure the appointment forever in their heart.

He said Governor Fubara had done the community proud with the appointment of Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo as Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, stressing that the people had because of this singular honor decided to give 100% of their support to the Governor.

Chief Amadi who is the Eze Ojijiagwo IV of Rumuiwhechiorlu stressed that Chijioke Ihunwo fought very hard in support of the Governor, saying the appointment could be a kind of compensation for his unalloyed support to the Governor’s administration.

He described Chijioke as a hardworking young man who had a track record of achievements, saying he would perform excellently well in his new assignment as Obio/Akpor Caretaker Committee Chairman.

“The people of Rumuiwhechiorlu will pray for his success, and he will definitely succeed,” Chief Amadi said.

He called on Obio/Akpor people to give him their maximum support in order to perform well and bring the dividends of democracy to them.

The Rumuiwhechiorlu Head Chief equally called on Rivers people to support Governor Fubara, stressing that the Governor’s agenda is to develop Rivers State for the benefit of its inhabitants. He prayed for the success of the Governor’s administration and wished him God’s guidance and protection.