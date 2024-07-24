RISAA Begins Revenue Drive, Bars Agents from Harassing Businesses, Impounding Vehicles

The Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA) has invited all categories of signage users and advertisers to make their statutory payments to it just as it announced the commencement of its 2024 revenue drive and issuance of demand notice.

Managing Director of RISAA, Aye Pepple announced this on Thursday, July 18, 2024 via a press release he personally signed and made available to the Media in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Agency said its duly certified agents are to drive the process, asserting that its agents have also been barred from harassing defaulting operators of point-of-sale terminals or impounding branded vehicles on its behalf.

“The Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA) hereby announces the commencement of the issuance of demand notice and revenue drive for 2024 by our certified agents. This is in line with our mandate by law to regulate all outdoor advertisement in the State.”

“With immediate effect, RISAA has stopped all agents from harassing and impounding branded vehicles and POS terminals with outstanding signage fees on its behalf.”

“Such branded vehicles and POS owners with signage should come to the RISAA’s new office at 51b Woji Road, GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt, Rivers State to make payments.”

“For more enquiries, or to report violations, the public is advised to contact RISAA 07065330875, 08039812292, or email: risaaenquiries@gmail.com”

“RISAA assures all outdoor advertisement stakeholders of continuous quality and efficient service delivery.”

Recall that sequel to his appointment as Managing Director of the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency (RISAA) on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Aye Pepple had dissolved all the Agency’s revenue agents, consultants, contractors and taskforce. He also announced that the Agency will conduct a revalidation exercise at a soon-to-be-announced date, advising all affected parties to be desist from any form of transaction with anyone claiming to act on its behalf.