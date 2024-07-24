Walson-Jack Replaces Yemi-Esan As New HoS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with effect from August 14, 2024. Mrs. Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several Ministries.

The new appointee will take over from the incumbent Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, who is due to retire on August 13, 2024.

President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Details About New HoS

Here are seven things to know about Esther Walson-Jack: Things to know about Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack. Extensive Experience in Public Service

Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack has built a remarkable career in public service, spanning several decades. Her journey began as a State Counsel in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice, and she has held various significant positions across both state and federal levels. Her wealth of experience and dedication to public service are evident in her numerous roles and achievements.

Pioneer Staff in Bayelsa State

Following the creation of Bayelsa State in October 1996, Mrs. Walson-Jack was among the pioneer staff of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice and the newly formed Bayelsa State Civil Service. She played a crucial role in establishing foundational legal and administrative structures in the state.

Accomplished Legal Drafter

As the only certified Legal Drafter in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Walson-Jack established and administered the Legal Drafting Department of the Ministry of Justice and the Legal Department of the State House of Assembly. She was responsible for drafting all edicts promulgated by Military Administrators from 1996 to 1999 and executive bills enacted as laws by the State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2002.

Leadership in the Federal Civil Service

In the Federal Civil Service, Mrs. Walson-Jack served as an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, where she was later promoted to Deputy Director. Her leadership and administrative skills were further demonstrated during her secondment to the Bayelsa State Government, where she held key positions such as Deputy Chief of Staff, pioneer Commissioner of Science, Technology and Manpower Development, and Chief of Staff, Government House.

Recognition and Awards

Mrs. Walson-Jack’s contributions to public service have earned her numerous accolades. She was named African Iconic Female Administrator of the Year (2024), received an Award of Excellence from the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs & the Wife of the Governor of Bayelsa State (2019), and was recognized as Public Administrator of the Year for Bayelsa State (2008). She is also a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Nigeria’s foremost public policy think tank.

Published Author

Beyond her public service career, Mrs. Walson-Jack is an accomplished author. Her best-selling autobiography, “Roses in the Thorns,” details her journey of resilience and triumph, offering insights into her personal and professional life.

New Role as Head of Civil Service of the Federation

Mrs. Walson-Jack’s appointment as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective August 14, 2024, marks a significant milestone in her career. She takes over from Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, and is expected to bring her innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the rules and regulations.