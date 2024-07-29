Khana CTC Chairman Advises Constituents Against Joining Nationwide Protest

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Ambassador Marvin Yobana, has raised the alarm over plans by some faceless people to cause mayhem and disrupt peace in the area under the guise of embarking on a nationwide protest.

Amb. Yobana raised the alarm against the backdrop of a plan by some aggrieved Nigerians to embark on a 10-day nationwide protest, beginning from August 1-10, 2024, against economic hardship in the country.

The planned protest, organised under the hashtag ‘EndBadGovernance,’ has gained significant traction on social media even as the organisers remain largely anonymous, with no group officially claiming responsibility.

Yobana, in a statement by his media team, last Friday, called on the entire Ogonis, especially the people of Khana Local Government Area, to reject the protest, describing it as a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and division in the country.

He appealed to the youths, women, and community leaders in the area, not to participate in any protest under any guise, saying the protest is being orchestrated to disrupt peace and cause mayhem in the local government area and the entire country.

The local government boss reiterated his commitment to peace, national unity, and democratic channels for addressing grievances.

He said, “It has come to our knowledge that this protest has been deliberately orchestrated to disrupt peace in our Local Government Area, Rivers State and the entire country. I, therefore, appeal to all our youths, women, traditional rulers, and community leaders, not to participate in any form of protest organised by faceless individuals, whose motive is to create chaos, cause panic and disrupt peace in Khana.”

Yobana expressed support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration in Rivers State, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President’s efforts to address the economic challenges facing the country.

“I align myself with the policies and programmes of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, which are geared towards improving the lives of young people, the elderly and everyone in our communities. I also support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his efforts to address the economic challenges facing our country.

“I, therefore, wish to use this opportunity to appeal to our peace-loving people in Khana LGA to continue to believe in the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and also to continue to give their support to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.