FG Declares Correctional Centres As ‘Red Zones’

In anticipation of the nationwide protests against poor governance set to begin on August 1, the Federal Government has declared all 256 custodial centers across Nigeria as “red zones,” warning that their sanctity must not be violated under any circumstances.

Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Halliru Nababa, issued the warning in a statement signed on his behalf by Service Spokesman, ACC Abubakar Danlami Umar, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nababa stated, “In view of the purported national protest scheduled to commence on August 1, 2024, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the public that the custodial centers have been designated as red zones; therefore, any person or group of persons with no legitimate business should steer clear.”

The statement emphasized the importance of the custodial facilities, noting, “Custodial and non-custodial centers are critical national assets essential to public safety and national security.

Tampering with or attacking them will lead to a breakdown of law and order and further exacerbate societal insecurity.”

The Nigerian Correctional Service has urged the public to assist in safeguarding the facilities. “The Service strongly advises all members of the public to collaborate with us in ensuring the protection of correctional facilities. Adequate security measures have been implemented to prevent any desecration of these facilities,” the statement read.

To strengthen security, the Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) has been activated to provide additional protection in and around custodial centers nationwide.

Nababa also expressed gratitude for the public’s continued cooperation in maintaining peace and order around correctional centers.  He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities or plans to the Nigerian Correctional Service via email at info@corrections.gov.ng, through their official website at www.corrections.gov.ng, or by calling 09060004598 or 08075050006.

