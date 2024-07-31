NUP Holds South-South Zonal Meeting In Rivers

…Appeals To Gov. Fubara To Liquidate Debts On Gratuities

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Rivers state has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to liquidate without further delay the debts on gratuities, initial pension arrears, death benefits to deserving pensioners as it is their constitutional rights.

The appeal was made by Comrade Collins Nwankwo, Chairman of NUP, Rivers State during south-south meeting of the union which was held in Port Harcourt on Tuesday July, 30th, 2024.

Comrade Nwankwo disclosed that the Rivers State Government has been consistent and prompt in the payment of monthly pension/salaries to pensioners/workers in the State.

He explained that as a precondition for monthly pension, the verification exercise has improved tremendously to the extent that inclusion is almost automatic and seamless once a retiree is done with biometrics.

Comrade Nwankwo stated that the NUP, Rivers has completed and commissioned the new secretariat which they are occupying, located on Okomoko street, D-Line while adding the union has good relationship with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress, Rivers state.

In his speech, Alex Agwanwor Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress represented by the Vice Chairman, Azubike Nkasiobu stated that Rivers is peaceful contrary to insinuation in the media that the state is not safe.

He disclosed that NUP Rivers State is a major affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress and is always active in every activity of NLC in the state.

George Nwaeke, Head of Service, Rivers State, represented by Chimenem Moi said the head of service is grateful for the meeting.

He explained that it will provide opportunity for the union to discuss about themselves.

The head of service said the state Government has being prompt in payment of pension after the pensioners complete their biometric contrary to what was obtainable where the retirees can finish capturing and stay for more than six months without payment.

He noted that his office was working with the Governor to increase the amount to be paid to pensioners to capture more people. The head of service revealed that the welfare of pensioners is at the front burner under the administration of Governor Fubara and that his office is always willing to work with the union to ensure that the interests of the pensioners are attended to.