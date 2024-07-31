HYPREP Records More Strides, Commissions Water Projects In Ogoni

…Distributes Cookstoves To Women

…Launches “Growcoon”

In furtherance to its commitment to the remediation of the Ogoni environment and making life more meaningful for the people, the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commissioned new water facilities in Bomu and Kporghor communities in Gokana Local Government Area.

The event which held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 also saw HYPREP award international certifications, and launched sustainable initiatives to mark significant progress in the cleanup and restoration of Ogoniland.

Speaking while welcoming dignitaries including the Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and his Niger Delta Affairs counterpart, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, to the event, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey said that access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right, adding that the event witnessed the event is once more a fulfillment of this promise to Ogoni people.

“Today’s event reflects the new spirit of accelerating the Ogoni cleanup in alignment with Priority 3, Deliverable 3 of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the Project Coordinator stated, adding, “The agenda emphasizes the importance of environmental sustainability and community empowerment as critical pillars for sustainable development.”

Another milestone at the 3-day event was the award of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Levels 1 and 2 certificates to HYPREP’s trained shoreline remediation community workers which Prof. Zabbey noted that “these certifications are a clear testament to our community workers’ hard work, dedication, and expertise. Their efforts are crucial to the success of our shoreline cleanup activities and the overall restoration of the Ogoni environment.”

The event also saw the distribution of cookstoves to Ogoni women and the launch of “Growcoon,” a sustainable alternative to using single-use plastics for nursing mangrove seedlings. The Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, presided over the cookstove project launch, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and clean cooking practices.

The Project Coordinator highlighted the significant progress made in other project thematic areas, including land and shoreline remediation, healthcare facility improvements, and the ongoing training of 5,000 Ogoni youths and women in various skill areas.

“We must remain steadfast in our resolve to achieve a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous Ogoniland,” the Project Coordinator said. “Today’s commissioning of these water facilities and other events testify to what we can accomplish through sustained collaboration, dedication, and a shared vision.”

Earlier in his address, the Minister of Environment, Balarable Abbas Lawal described the water projects undertaken by HYPREP as a pivotal step in the collective journey towards environmental restoration and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region. He emphasized the fundamental importance of clean and accessible water for public health, economic development, and overall well-being.

The Minister commended the collaboration and dedication of various stakeholders, including engineers, planners, community leaders, and individuals, in making these projects a reality. He acknowledged the broader context of environmental challenges in the Niger Delta due to oil exploitation and pollution, and assured that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to comprehensive remediation and sustainable development.

He called on the communities of Bomu and Kporghor to safeguard and ensure optimal usage of the new water facilities, and expressed gratitude to the community leaders and people for their patience and resilience, and emphasized the government’s dedication to actively engage with the Ogoni communities, incorporate their feedback, and ensure their voices are heard and respected.

Lawal concluded by expressing profound gratitude to the community and traditional leaders, as well as the youth and civil organizations, for their efforts in maintaining peace in the area. Present at the event was the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Abubaka Momoh, members of the Board of Trustees of HYPREP, traditional rulers and several top government officials.