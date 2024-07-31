Rivers ALGON Distances Self From Planned Protest

…Restates Support For President Tinubu’s Policies

Members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, have dissociated themselves from the planned protest against hunger billed to commence on August 1 across the country.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt on Friday, the ALGON members, comprising chairmen of caretaker committees in the 23 local government areas of the State, said that they are totally against the planned protest because it was capable of being hijacked by hoodlums to loot and destroy valuable properties and cause break down of law and order.

Speaking on behalf of members of ALGON in the State, the Caretaker Committee Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Prince Ichemati Ezebunwo, said that the State has been peaceful, adding that it was unnecessary to allow agents of destabilization to plunge the State into palpable instability, anarchy and chaos with needless protest and disorganized demonstrations.

Ezebunwo also reiterated the unalloyed support and commitment of the ALGON members to the implementation of the key objectives of Mr President’s policies and programmes as enunciated in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

He said, “Sequel to the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting of June, 2024, where intense deliberations were held and resolutions reached on measures to adopt in improving the lives of our people at the grassroots, and the swift release of allocations due the local government councils, we, the members of ALGON, Rivers State Chapter, state”, that” we thank Mr President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the timely and unhindered release of allocations for the various local government councils.

“We want to thank our peace-loving Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who has instructed us to remain peaceful in the face of unwarranted provocation, and to dispense the local government funds in line with the local government laws for the overall benefit of our people.

“ALGON, Rivers State, dissociates itself from the planned protest from August 1, 2024, by faceless individuals against the government and policies of President Tinubu.

“We state categorically that we are committed to cascading the key objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President in our various local government areas.

“We hereby call on the people to discountenance any planned protest as measures are being put in place to cushion the effects of the economic situation” in the country today.

The State ALGON also expressed worries at the increasing involvement of police officers in the escalation of hostilities against members of the caretaker committees and peace-loving and law-abiding Rivers people by the immediate past chairmen of local government councils, and their violent and armed agents, whose intentions have been to cause anarchy and engineer a climate of lawlessness in the State.

While condemning the rising attacks on CTC chairmen and supporters of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the ALGON members cautioned those involved in perpetrating acts of violence and intimidation in the State, to desist forthwith, and toe the path of peace, saying that their desperation was becoming unacceptable to the generality of Rivers people.

They said, “We recall that earlier today, the immediate past local government chairmen made inciting statements bordering on claims to perpetuating themselves in office they had constitutionally ceased to occupy at the effluxion of time on June 17, 2024.

“We hereby warn these impostors to desist forthwith, and also call the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, to call them (immediate past LG chairmen) to order.”

The ALGON members urged the police to be professional, apolitical and neutral in the discharge of their duties, and avoid compromising themselves by aligning with some impostors and desperate politicians to destabilise the State and cause unnecessary distractions for the government, which they said, was committed to the delivery of good governance to Rivers people.

They also condemned, in strong terms, the dastardly attacks on ALGON members in Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor local government areas, where the immediate past chairmen and a former lawmaker led armed thugs and rogue policemen to inflict deadly harm on their members, and vulnerable people in the communities.

They specifically mentioned the incidents in Omerelu in Ikwerre Local Government Area, and Eliozu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where pregnant women, vulnerable children and people with disabilities were ferociously attacked, teargassed, and injured while vehicles and valuable medical consumables and hospital equipment were damaged.

The ALGON said that it was callous for the past local government chairmen to hire thugs and mindless policemen to attack law-abiding people who were responding to a key Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda programme aimed at providing healthcare services to the people at the grassroots.

The ALGON members wondered why any politician and former elected public office holder should disrupt a Federal Government-sponsored primary healthcare programme designed to improve the health status of rural dwellers, who they had claimed to serve.

They warned that the police must not deliberately create an atmosphere of crisis by openly or clandestinely showing support for and protection to the immediate past LG chairmen, and other loyalists of the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, adding that such posture would be vehemently resisted.

The State ALGON members also called on the Inspector General of Police, and the Commissioner for Police, to respect the will and the fundamental rights of the people at the LGAs by allowing legitimate workers at the local governments unfettered access to their offices to perform their lawful duties unhindered. They argued that by denying the local government workers access to their offices to carry out their legitimate duties, the police were deliberately allowing themselves to be used to deny the people at the grassroots the opportunity to enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.