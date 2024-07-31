Nigerian Army Dismisses Six Soldiers Over Dissertation

The Nigerian Army has dismissed six soldiers for allegedly abandoning their posts during a Boko Haram attack in Damboa, Borno State, according to military sources.

These soldiers, part of Operation Lafiya Dole, reportedly withdrew from the front lines after exhausting their ammunition while engaging the militants.

The dismissed soldiers are: PTE OLANIYI EMMANUEL (19NA/78/0690); PTE MASA’UDU ADAMU (20NA/79/3745); PTE ABDUL AZEE SALEH (22NA/82/5192); PTE MOHAMMED MOHAMMED (22NA/82/1721); PTE ADAH TOYE (22NA/82/1191); PTE HASSAN ABUBAKAR (22NA/82/1909).

One military source criticized the punishment as unjust, arguing that the soldiers fled only after depleting their ammunition.

The source pointed to a lack of adequate arms and ammunition as a key factor in the soldiers’ inability to effectively confront the insurgents. Additionally, the source noted that more than ten soldiers lost their lives during the attack due to insufficient firepower and equipment. “Boko Haram successfully infiltrated our position this month, leading to both KIA and WIA casualties. Some of our comrades fled during the battle, and they were charged and dismissed for failing to retaliate,” he explained.