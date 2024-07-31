Okrika Women Pray For Fubara’s Success

…Thanks President Tinubu For Food Aid

In a heartwarming display of community solidarity, the women of Okrika Local Government Area have come together in a Monthly Women Prayer Meeting, to seek divine guidance and celebrate the support they are receiving from their elected leaders.

Organized by the council, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Princess Ibiene Ogan, said the gathering was a testament to the empowerment and progress being made in the Council.

She told the crowd which defied a heavy downpour to gather at Founder’s Entrance, Okrika on Saturday, that the event was the first of its kind that women came together to seek the face of God for the progress of Okrika and the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

According to Hon. Ogan, “We support the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, because he is the one we elected to lead us”.

The women’s unwavering backing of Governor Fubara reflects their commitment to the development of their community.

The Chairman said the support extended beyond the state level, as she revealed that the women equally support the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Acknowledging cheers from the women, the Chairman charged them to aspire to greater heights.

“I want the women of Okrika to know that they can achieve anything they aspire in life. I want them to be industrious.

I want them to know that they are the bedrock of society and the entrepreneurs of our life.”

The Chairman revealed that beyond the material assistance, the Okrika council is also investing in the future by organizing a free summer school program for local children.

“I thought that it was important for the children to be in a safe environment and get the education they need during the holidays,” Hon. Ogan explained.

The WALGA boss expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the donation of food items as palliative to Okrika women.

“We are going to share some of the things given to the women of Okrika by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Hon. Ogan announced, sparking excitement among the women.

The event was enlivened by messages of inspiration delivered by Pastor Ene Sekondus, accompanied by soulful gospel renditions from singer Joy George, fondly known as African Jay.

Sharing their perspectives on the gathering, African Jay and Mrs. Beta Adubo praised the CTC Chairperson for her steadfast faith in God and for entrusting the council’s affairs to divine guidance.

“I am thrilled that a woman has been given the opportunity to lead the Okrika local government area.

She is performing admirably.

In just a few months, you can see the impact – women are coming together to seek God’s face and ensure the government serves the people better,” remarked African Jay. Mrs. Adubo, who is the President of the Iron Ladies of the Niger Delta, expressed her excitement about the prayer meeting, saying, “We are so fortunate to have the Governor of Rivers State, who is a son of the soil. We cannot let someone else rule over us.”