Port Harcourt Female Students To Represent Nigeria In World Technovation Girls Challenge, USA

Four young female students from Jacobs Well High School in Port Harcourt have earned the prestigious honor of representing Nigeria at this year’s World Technovation Girls Challenge in Silicon Valley, California.

The students — Oghenemaro Tejiri (12), Salome Akhabhau (11), Excel Barile-Nwika (11), and Goodness Nwonanne-Chima (12)—developed an innovative android application called Agri Connect to address hunger issues in Nigeria. AgriConnect connects farmers with available land spaces and seedling sellers, aiming to boost local food production and alleviate hunger.

The World Technovation Girls Challenge, scheduled to take place from October 15 to 19, brings together brilliant young female developers from around the globe.

This year, nearly 11,000 girls from 69 countries submitted 3,200 tech-based solutions to community problems.

Among these, AgriConnect stood out and secured a special recognition award, making it one of the five finalists in the beginners’ division (ages 8-12).

Mrs. Egondo Jacob, the coordinator and proprietor of Jacobs Well High School, expressed immense pride in the students’ accomplishments, highlighting the school’s commitment to fostering technological skills among its students.

The success of AgriConnect, the only Nigerian and African app to receive a special award, highlights the importance of investing in and encouraging technological education for children. As these young innovators prepare to showcase their app at the Technovation Summit, they symbolize the potential of Nigerian youth in the tech industry, inspiring other young minds to explore technology and entrepreneurship as tools for social change.