Rivers NUJ Press Week Begins

…Holds Award Nite Sunday, August 11

The Press Week Planning Committee of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union Of Journalists (NUJ) has announced activities to mark this year’s Press Week slated to commence from August 2-11, 2024.

The Press Week starts with a Jumat on the 2nd of August, while the official opening ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, 6th August 2024 at the NULGE Consulate, Port Harcourt and will be followed with Workshop on Wednesday, 7th August, at the same venue.

This year’s Press Week celebrations are unique as a special award will be given to the Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, in addition to other personalities and journalists who have distinguished themselves during the Award Nite on Sunday 11th of August, 2024 at the Lasien Event Centre, Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

The week-long programme will be rounded up with a Thanksgiving Service at the Royal House of Grace International Church, Port Harcourt.

Members of the Umion are encouraged to participate actively to make the week a memorable one.

Signed: Kevin Nengia, Secretary, Press Week Planning Committee