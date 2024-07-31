CP Disu Meets With Stakeholders As Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba Communities Back Out Of Protest In Rivers

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police on Monday met with various stakeholders ahead of the national protest on August 1st, 2024.

CP Olatunji Disu said in an interview with Journalists explained that he had meeting with stakeholders in the state to discuss a burning issue, that is well known all over the nation, the so called protest.

“We had a wonderful set of attendance. Alot of our traditional are here, Youth, all kind of organization you can think about is here.

“At the end of the day, we want Rivers state to remain. We have discussed again and again. We have agreed that we don’t want any violence. Because looking back at the ENDSARS, the violence we witnessed, the looting. We have agreed that parents should go back home and talk to their children not to be part of this.

“The Police have been trained to be very very professional and I assure you, you are going to see professional Police officers that particular period.

“We are dealing with human beings, we know that there are three stages that has to do with this kind of protest. The first stage is calling everybody, talking to everybody, explaining to them, try to make everybody to see reason why we have a need peace. That is why we called all stakeholders together. We have listened to them, alot of advice has come from them which we are going to implement.

“The other stage is if they want to go out for the protest what do we do, we are going to go out with them to ensure is peaceful.

“The next is if people start looting and come out with arms what do with do. All this things have been put into consideration, our officers have been trained on what to do” he said.

Musa Saidu, Chairman of Northern Community in Rivers state said the Northerners will not be part of it because property of a lot of northerners were destroyed in the state in the last ENDSARS protest

NUJ Chairman in Rivers State, Stanley Job Stanley stated that it is good that the police are calling stakeholders to see how they can handle the protest against poverty, hunger.

He asserted that protest is the right of everybody that wishes to express their grievances.

He disclosed that the problem is government sponsoring people to disrupt the protest.

“Let police be neutral and provide security,” he said.

Idris Alabi, representative of Yoruba stated that the Yorubas will not partake in the protest because it will be hijacked by hoodlums.

The Chairman of Igbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa states, Sam Wokolo also said the Igbos will not be part of the protest.

On his part, Chairman of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Rivers State, Voke Emore stated that PCRC in Rivers state prefered town hall meeting to protest. Youths, Civil Society organizations, students, women and traditional rulers were all in attendance.