Late Mama Shulammite Inyangette Yobana Goes Home Saturday, August 3

Madam Shulammite Yobana

The remains of late Madam Shulammite Inyangette Yobana, mother of the Caretaker Committee Chairman (CTC) of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Amb. Hon.Marvin Yobana will finally be laid to rest Saturday, August 3, 2024.

A statement issued by the families of Brother Okon Oquong of Edok-Oruko, Urueoffong/Oruko LGA of Akwa Ibom State and Late Brother Abel Lenee Yobana of Kono Town in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and signed by the son of the deceased matriarch, and chief mourner, Amb. Hon. Marvin Yobana said all is set to accord late mother of six a befitting burial.

According to the order of the funeral arrangements, the deceased’s body will leave Ashes-to-Ashes Mortuary, Port Harcourt to her husband’s country home, Kono town, Khana Local Government Area  at 9.00am, followed by funeral discourse by the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Madam Shulammite Inyangette Yobana a devout Christian was called to higher glory on 16th July, 2024. She was aged 81, and survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, one great grandchild and many other relations too numerous to count.

