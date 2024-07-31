Transportation Sector: Rivers Assembly Vows To Set Excellent Standard

The Rivers State House of Assembly has vowed to set a new standard of excellence by making a lasting impact on the State Transportation system.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo disclosed this while declaring open a one day public hearing on the Rivers State Transportation Reform Bill 2024 held at the Ministry of Women Affairs.

He emphasized that the bill was not just a policy change but a commitment and promise to the future generation that will leave them with a safer and more efficient transport system.

Mr Speaker further stressed that the bill is not just about enforcement and regulation but about creating a culture of safety, accountability and efficiency within the transport sector and commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for consistently emphasizing on the importance of accountability.

Calling on stakeholders to support the bill, he informed that the essence of the bill is to bring about a comprehensive overhaul of the transportation system, encompassing land, marine, and waterways as well as motor pack vehicles.

Oko-Jumbo also hinted that the bill represents a significant milestone in the government efforts to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the transport sector to align with international best practices.

On his part, the Leader of the 10th Assembly and Chairman of the adhoc Committee on the bill Sokari Goodboy Sokari explained that the bill is expected to regulate, guide and inject modern facilities into the transport system of the state.

In her submission, the representative of the State Commissioner for Transport and Permanent Secretary, Mrs Fanny Barango expressed the Ministry’s support for the bill and stressed the need to ensure that the supervisory role of of the Ministry is specified while constituting the board of the transport authority. Other Stakeholders including, the Chairman Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers State Senibo Israel People, Dr Enyinda Chike of the Rivers State University,Mr Kola Omisakin Moses of National Union of Road Transport Workers, and representatives of the Nigerian Bar Associates Port Harcourt Branch in their various contributions aligned with the provisions of the bill and called for the repeal of the Rivers State Transport Law that established TIMARIV to avoid a duplication of the law.