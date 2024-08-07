PDP Suspends Ortom For Alleged Antiparty Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has suspended former Governor Samuel Ortom due to alleged anti-party activities.

Ortom, a close ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has been accused of leading and abetting the snatching of election materials during the recent Ward Congresses.

According to a statement signed by Chief Joseph I. Nyam, Ph.D., the Secretary of the party in Benue State,

Ortom’s actions led to the non-conduct of congresses in several local government areas, including Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Kwande, and Ohimini.

“During the Ward Congresses held on July 27, 2024, at the 276 Ward headquarters, you led and abetted the snatching of election materials in your various local governments, resulting in the non-conduct of the congresses in Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Kwande, and Ohimini local government areas. “These acts constitute anti-party activities. Consequently, you are suspended for one month in the first instance and recommended to the State Disciplinary Committee for further adjudication,” the statement reads.