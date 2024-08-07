Politics

PDP Suspends Ortom For Alleged Antiparty Activities

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 min ago
0 1 minute read
Frm Gov Samuel Ortom

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has suspended former Governor Samuel Ortom due to alleged anti-party activities.

Ortom, a close ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has been accused of leading and abetting the snatching of election materials during the recent Ward Congresses.

According to a statement signed by Chief Joseph I. Nyam, Ph.D., the Secretary of the party in Benue State,

Ortom’s actions led to the non-conduct of congresses in several local government areas, including Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Kwande, and Ohimini.

“During the Ward Congresses held on July 27, 2024, at the 276 Ward headquarters, you led and abetted the snatching of election materials in your various local governments, resulting in the non-conduct of the congresses in Buruku, Gboko, Ushongo, Guma, Tarka, Kwande, and Ohimini local government areas. “These acts constitute anti-party activities. Consequently, you are suspended for one month in the first instance and recommended to the State Disciplinary Committee for further adjudication,” the statement reads.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 1 min ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Rivers ALGON Distances Self From Planned Protest

7 days ago

Alleged July 27 Ward Congresses In Rivers, Null, Void – G-60 Reps Leader

7 days ago

Former PDP National Organising Secretary, Others Defect to APC

2 weeks ago

PDP Govs, Others Pledge Support For Fubara, Resolve Political Crisis

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button