Russia Reacts To Protesters Displaying Flag

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has denied any association with a group of protesters in northern Nigeria who were seen carrying Russian flags.

Protesters in various parts of the country marched through the streets, brandishing Russian flag and chanting slogans, while others held placards with different messages.

Russia, a global power with considerable geopolitical influence, has faced accusations of meddling in recent political upheavals in several West African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

This has raised concerns about foreign interference in regional matters.

In a statement, the Embassy emphasized that Russia does not intervene in the internal affairs of other nations, including Nigeria, and that the actions of the protesters do not represent any official Russian government policy or stance.

The statement read, “The Embassy has taken note of reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images online that depict protesters in northern Nigeria carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation, along with any Russian officials, is not involved in these activities and does not coordinate them in any respect.

“We reaffirm that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. The decision of some individuals to wave Russian flags is a personal choice and does not reflect any official stance or policy of the Russian Government. “We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in accordance with Nigerian law are a vital expression of democratic values. However, we unequivocally condemn any actions that lead to disruptions or violence.”