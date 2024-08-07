Rotarian Pledges Meaningful Projects For Local Community, Praises Eze Woji As Gift To Mankind

The District Governor of Rotary Club, District 9141 Evo, Rotarian Chinedu Ikegwuani, has reaffirmed the club’s commitment to making a positive impact on the local community.

Ikegwuani made this assurance during a recent dinner hosted by His Majesty King Leslie N. Eke (Eze Woji XII), Eze Oha III, Nyerisi Eli Woji, at his palace.

Highlighting the Rotary Club’s seven areas of focus, which include peace building and community support, Ikegwuani emphasized the club’s dedication to addressing the needs of Woji and its environs. The event, which also marked the club’s July Fun Fellowship, aimed to reinforce the Rotary Club’s presence in the community.

Ikegwuani, a member of the Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, assured that a reasonable number of projects would be executed in Woji. He described Eze Gbakagbaka as a significant figure for the club and humanity, noting the importance of the Eze’s association with Rotary.

“I am here at the invitation of His Majesty, Eze Gbakagbaka. We will ensure that all necessary actions are taken for his sake,” Ikegwuani stated.

Eze Woji, in his remarks, expressed unwavering support for any peaceful organization within his kingdom and beyond. He emphasized the paramount importance of peace, urging people to shun violence and crime.

The highest traditional ruler of Evo also called on Rotarians to align with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s vision of a peaceful state, using their programs to combat societal ills. “As an international organization, be bold in all your endeavors. Condemn evil by supporting good deeds,” Eze Woji advised. The event concluded with a captivating display by the Owegbe Masquerade, adding a cultural flair to the occasion.