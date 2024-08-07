EndBadGovernanceProtests: Angry Youths Storm Wike’s Houses In Port Harcourt

Thousands of youths, under the umbrella of the #EndBadGovernanceProtest movement, converged on the residence of former Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at Rumuepirikom and Ada-George Road respectively on Tuesday. The protesters, who were escorted by police, expressed outrage over bad governance and exacerbating hardship in the country.

As they marched to Wike’s residence, the protesters chanted the old national anthem and hurled invectives at the former Governor. Many wielded palm fronds and severed tree branches, symbolizing their frustration and anger. “We are tired of being marginalized and neglected,” said a protester, while another added, “We won’t let them sleep under this suffering and starvation”

A third protester said “We’re for all Nigerians who have been subjected to hardship. Enough is enough!” Despite the large turnout, the protest remained peaceful, with no government officials addressing the crowd. The protesters eventually dispersed, but not before vowing to continue their demands for good governance in the country. The #EndBadGovernanceProtest, which began on August 1st, has been relatively peaceful in Rivers State, unlike in some northern states where violence has been reported. However, the protesters’ resolve remains unwavering, as they seek justice and accountability from those in power.