National Network Newspaper Has Made Us Proud – Info Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, has commended the National Network newspaper for its neutrality and contributions to the state’s development.

Johnson made the remarks while receiving a delegation from the newspaper, led by Publisher, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, who visited him to intimate him on the 20th anniversary celebration of the newspaper.

The Commissioner expressed pride at the achievements of National Network newspaper and their ability to maintain neutrality in the face of adversity.

According to Johnson, “Your ability to be neutral is what is keeping us, and we appreciate your contributions to the state’s development.”

He went on: “I have walked the road and can tell it’s not easy to weather through it for 20 years with all the changes in governments.. It shows that you are made of a special kind.

“I know those who have been able to sustain this but I can beat my chest to say that National Network stands out. It’s not an easy thing to run this show.

The financial involvement alone and the credibility attached to it is something you can’t mention.

“I want to believe strongly that the God that has kept this vision together will sustain it. That you have been able to weather it through various governments shows there’s something to learn from you”.

Speaking at the visit, Chairman of the Editorial Board of National Network newspaper, Prof Barigbon Nsereka, thanked the Commissioner for granting them an audience, saying, “We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate our 20th anniversary and honour Governor Fubara for his peaceful disposition and good governance.”

According to the university don who is the Head of Department of Media and Communications Studies at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, being on the newsstand for 20 years is no mean feat. He said the paper have not had any interrupted presence in these 20 years in spite of daunting challenges.

Prof. Nsereka noted that it’s not as if those papers that rose and went under after some time were not determined to stand.

“It’s simply that we were determined to stand irrespective of even attacks from the social media. I call them attacks because people tend to be more drawn to social media these days.

“Even in the university that we teach, students will leave text books that will give them knowledge and go to social media for mere fleeting information. But we’ve been able to survive in spite of these competitions. And that’s why we are celebrating that feat.

“We’ve been celebrating in the past but we want this one celebrated with some splendor and grandeur. We want the celebration to burst with pomp and ceremony. We want this one used to honour His Excellency.

“You can learn to be peaceful, but it’s easier when that peaceful disposition is innate. I think that’s why His Excellency is doing well. When you see the way he does things, you see he doesn’t learn it.

He doesn’t go to acquire it because it’s just there! And it was good that he was the one that came up when he did.

I can imagine the kind of turmoil that could have come up in the state if he wasn’t there”, he said.

General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Chris Konkwo, in his speech noted that running a newspaper like National Network requires not only know-how but also the grace of God.

“We have survived various administrations and are proud to be celebrating this milestone. What Started On October, 2004 like an idea has today metamorphosed into an organization that has over 24 staff. We felt it’s a landmark that should be celebrated.

“As journalists, we discovered that the world is constantly in conspiracy against the brave and courageous- the roar of the crowd on one side, and the voice of reason and conscience on the other side. And we decided to be on the side of conscience and truth.

“We worked under Sir Dr. Peter Odili and we survived it. We worked under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike, and we survived them all. Under these governments, we have had Our experiences and our stories to tell- The ugly and the beautiful”, he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Comrade Emmanuel Ndah who was also present at the event, welcomed the delegation of National Network newspaper and wished them a happy 20th anniversary celebration.

Others in the delegation to visit the Info commissioner were Editor, Mr. Ken Asinobi and Senior Correspondents, Dr. Ngozi Anosike, Polycarp Nwaeke, Wiro Prince and Margret Ikiriko.

The 20th anniversary celebration of National Network will kick start on September 1 with a Thanksgiving Service, Awards of Excellence to deserving individuals and corporate organizations, novelty football match, seminar and lecture on democracy and good governance, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the guest of honor. Two awards will be conferred on the governor for his peaceful disposition and good governance.