O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s Free Medicare Transforms Lives in Deken, Gokana

A ray of hope for improved well-being has descended on Deken community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State with the hosting of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s 40th Free Medical Mission.

The programme, from Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2, 2024, brought much-needed medical care to the residents of Deken and its surrounding areas, providing a comprehensive range of services free of charge.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony at Comprehensive Health Centre, Deken, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Chairman, Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders whose efforts made the initiative possible.

She explained that strategic collaborations with key stakeholders supported the Foundation’s efforts.

Dr Lulu-Briggs appreciated the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gokana Local Government, Hon. Kenneth Kpedem, who provided accommodation and feeding for the mission’s team.

The renowned philanthropist also praised the Paramount Ruler of Deken community, Mene Tombari Gbeanwe, for welcoming the medical team and encouraging the residents to take advantage of the services offered.

Dr Lulu-Briggs disclosed that the Foundation assembled a team of 63 dedicated medical volunteers, including surgeons, anaesthesiologists, general practitioners, paediatricians, gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, opticians, dentists, nurses, physiotherapists, pharmacists, and lab technicians, adding that these volunteers have been providing a wide range of services, including consultations, prescriptions, surgeries, dental care, vision screening, deworming, and physiotherapy.

As usual, their work was supported by 45 non-medical volunteers, who ensured that patients were registered and got the various medical services seamlessly.

She emphasized the mission’s significance, particularly considering Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“It is a tough time for the underserved and vulnerable worldwide, especially in our beloved Nigeria, where the cost of living is becoming unaffordable, even for those employed in the organized private sector. Expenditure on healthcare is very high in Nigeria, and many people can no longer afford to pay for healthcare at all,” she said.

The Chairman of the occasion, Very Rev. Solomon Gbaragbere, confessed that he has not seen this scale of philanthropy recently. “It is not easy to put up a program like this, with all the logistics,” he said.

Executive Secretary, Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Kinikanwo Green, disclosed that the administration of Sir Siminalayi Fubara was doing everything possible to ensure that Rivers people get optimum healthcare. He disclosed that a program has been introduced where women who attend antenatal care four times during pregnancy are eligible for free deliveries in government-owned facilities.

Green, who Mr Daniel Okachi represented, stated that these were done to ensure that the people get good health in addition to many more, adding that the Board had recently concluded an event tagged ‘Mother and Child Health Week’ where mothers and children were assisted to get the basic health needs.

Green further appreciated its partnership with the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, stating, “O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in partnerships also provides the same service. We want to appreciate them and urge them to keep it up.

The Rivers State Primary Healthcare Board is open to any partnership that will help us enhance healthcare delivery in our facilities.”

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon. Kenneth Kpedem, expressed his happiness with the program’s success, stating that it happened during his time. He said the local government was open to collaborating on similar gestures.

Kpedem credited the peace in Gokana Local Government to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stressing that to address the issue of taking medicines on an empty stomach, they were rolling out a scheme called World Environmental Stewards, where 4,500 youths of Gokana will each be paid 50,000 naira.

Head Surgeon of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Paul Kpiralo, expressed his excitement at providing free medical services to the Ogoni people. As an indigene of the area, Dr. Kpiralo considered himself a key beneficiary of the Foundation’s efforts.

He noted that many attendees had health issues due to financial constraints. He was grateful that the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation had assisted them.

He also thanked the Foundation for providing the necessary equipment and resources, which allowed multiple departments, including dental, ophthalmology, and others, to work concurrently during the medical mission.

Earlier, the Paramount ruler of the Deken Community, Mene Tobari Gbeanwe, had welcomed the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s medical mission to the area.

He expressed gratitude that Deken community, which past local government administrations had previously overlooked, has now been included in this critical healthcare initiative.

The ruler thanked God and the Chair of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, for their generosity in organizing the free medical outreach that has generated much excitement in the community.

A representative of FIDA in Rivers State who spoke at the event praised the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, stating that it has been their key supporter in the state.

FIDA noted that the Foundation has funded its legal cases over the past three years, enabling it to provide free legal services. It added that the body relied on the Foundation’s assistance whenever needed.

One of the beneficiaries of the free medical mission, Dobari Kpomo, expressed gratitude after receiving treatment. She had been experiencing ulcers and widespread body pains. She received the necessary care and now feels well.

Kpomo remarked that this comprehensive medical outreach was unprecedented in their community. Another beneficiary, Dumbari Dekor from Biara community, shared that he had been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

However, through the treatments provided at the mission, his blood pressure has now stabilized to healthy levels.

The medical team also provided care to Bridget Kagbara, a resident of Bodo community. The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation organizes free medical outreaches for the underserved in the Niger Delta.

Since 2005, the Foundation has treated over 152 055 men, women and children in rural and peri-urban areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, and Rivers States. The Free Medical Mission, which commenced 19 years ago, is the flagship programme of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access for the underprivileged.