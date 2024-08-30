Metro

Police Lose Officers To Shi’ites Militia

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, FCT Command has announced the killing of two of its operatives by suspected Shi’ite members during a procession in Abuja.

Shi’ites in a statement on Sunday afternoon had accused the police of using live ammunition to disperse their procession.

According to the group, many of their members were killed.

But a statement signed by FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh said some Shi’ite members attacked police personnel stationed at Wuse area, killing two and injuring others in the process.

The statement reads: “The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shi’ite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two (2) police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three (3) Police patrol vehicles set ablaze.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, Psc. mni. Condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers. He promises to bring those involved to book. The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored.”

