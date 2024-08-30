ASALGA CTC Chairman Wants Police To Remain Neutral In Rivers 

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Asari Toru Local Government Council, Rt. Hon. Orolosama Peter Amachree, has urged the Inspector General of Police to remain apolitical in the discharge of his constitutional responsibility in Rivers State.

Speaking at the handover of the renovated Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Buguma by the ASALGA Development Foundation, Amachree commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his peaceful disposition despite unwarranted provocations.

Amachree called on the State Police Command to post more personnel to the Buguma division to boost its operations and promised to upgrade the existing accommodation facility to a story building to accommodate more personnel.

He commended the Asari-Toru Development Foundation for renovating the Police Station, and putting in place the necessary facilities and repainting, to encourage effective policing in the local government area.

Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Coordinator of Asari-Toru Development Foundation, expressed delight in handing over the renovated Police Station to the Nigeria Police Force. He stated that the project was undertaken to ensure effective policing in the area, and to provide a conducive environment for police personnel to serve the people.

He emphasized that the Foundation’s goal was to support the police in their efforts to maintain law and order, and to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of ASALGA.

Brown urged the Police to make effective use of the facilities, and to continue to serve the people of ASALGA with dedication and professionalism. He also thanked the donors for their support and collaboration, and assured that the Foundation would continue to work with the local government and other stakeholders to develop the area. The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command,, represented by the Zonal Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Yahaya Mana, thanked the Asari-Toru Development Foundation for the gesture and assured that the facilities would be put into effective use.