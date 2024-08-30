IAWPA Inducts Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper As Eminent Peace Ambassador

In a historic event, the International Association of World Peace Ambassadors (IAWPA) inducted several eminent individuals today, 19th August, 2024 as its Eminent Peace Ambassadors. Among them was Amb. Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper, a Climate Justice Advocate from Rivers State, Nigeria.

His Eminence Amb. Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper is the Co-founder of Lincgreen Climate Change Initiative and has dedicated his life to promoting Peace, justice, and equality in his community and beyond. Through his work as a Primate Justice Advocate, he has helped to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their background or social status.

In an exclusive interview with Amb. Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper, he shared his thoughts on being inducted as an Ambassador of Peace by the IAWPA.

He stated how perfect and elaborate the event was, emphasizing more on how the speakers spoke responsibly about fostering Peace. “I am deeply honored and do not take it likely. As this title emphasizes, beyond the honor is more responsibility which l will never disappoint.

He further said we can’t talk about world peace without talking about national peace and from that to state and community peace.

When asked about his goals as an Ambassador of Peace, Amb. Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper emphasized on amplifying justice for vulnerable people and communities to enable them become more pronounced and have backings . Amb. Tobechukwu Diolu Prosper’s advices for a peaceful country which should start from the family and extend to our communities by allowing them air their opinions and resolve conflicts to protect the country’s interest..