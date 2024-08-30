Commissioner Lauds Diri Over Supreme Court Victory

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof Beke Tuboukiye Sese, has on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, applauded Governor Douye Diri over his Supreme Court victory, describing it as well-deserved.

Sese, in a statement personally signed by him, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Wisdom Sawyer, the management and entire staff of the Ministry, said the victory is a demonstration of the presence of God in the affairs of men, as the voice of the people is the voice of God.

The Commissioner expressed joy and gratitude for the Governor’s victory, and pledged to deliver the dividends of providing food security and surplus to the people of the State.

He further noted that Governor Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Erudjakpo, have displayed uncommon wisdom, understanding, passion and courage, to build a peaceful, united and prosperous Bayelsa State through infrastructural and human capital development.

Sese also expressed optimism that Governor Diri will continue to execute more mind-blowing projects and crystallise the prosperity mantra of his administration, to the reckoning of all in his second tenure, as there will no longer be frivolous distractions, and prayed God to empower the Governor more to serve the people.

He said the Supreme Court victory has once again affirmed Diri’s rightful position as Governor of the State, contending that it is not just a legal win but also a triumph for the people of the State and the entire humanity.

According to him, it is also a testament to the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the prosperity of the people and the State.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold your election is a powerful affirmation that justice prevails and the voice of the people really matters.Driven by your calm and focused disposition for collective prosperity of our people, you have faced every challenge with commitment, grace and resilience, proving that you are not only a leader chosen by the people but one who demonstrates the presence of the hand of God in the affairs of men,” he said, adding that by this judgment, he is confident that Governor Diri and his team would now be more focused on delivering on the mandate of prosperity, which will be devoid of further distractions. “We, as a Ministry, shall continue to promote your renewed vigour in the Agricultural development of the State and the great vision of providing food security to Bayelsans.No effort shall be spared to deliver on this mandate,” the Commissioner said.