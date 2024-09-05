NUJ Rivers State Council Condemns Verbal Attack On South South Voice Publisher

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has strongly condemned the alleged verbal attack on its member and publisher of South South Voice Newspaper, Mike Chibuoso Iwezor, by Hon. Blessing Amadi, a member of the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by Chairman Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary Ike Wigodo, the Union described the attack as an abuse of political office and unwarranted intimidation.

Hon. Amadi, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, allegedly threatened Mr. Iwezor in a telephone conversation, following a report by South South Voice Newspaper criticizing her performance.

The report, titled “Phagarians Reject Poor Representation,” highlighted the failure of Hon. Amadi and another representative to effectively serve their constituencies. Instead of addressing the concerns, Hon. Amadi allegedly resorted to verbal attacks and threats against Mr. Iwezor.

The NUJ Rivers State Council urged security agencies to investigate the incident and reminded Hon. Amadi that she is accountable to her constituents and the state.

The Union emphasized that verbal attacks and threats against journalists would only worsen her situation and advised her to utilize the right of reply and rebuttal instead.

The statement concluded by condemning the attack and warning politicians against harassing journalists in the state.