South South Voice Newspaper Raises Alarm Over Alleged Threats by Federal Lawmaker, Blessing Amadi 

In a shocking display of arrogance and disregard for the press, the Federal Lawmaker representing Port Harcourt City LGA Federal Constituency 2,Hon. Blessing Amadi, was alleged to have verbally attacked and threatened the Publisher of South South Voice Newspaper, Prince Mike Chibuoso Iwezor, in a phone conversation, Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The attack, according to Prince Iwezor, came after South South Voice published a report highlighting the poor representation of Hon Amadi’s constituency, which has been a subject of concern for the people. 

He disclosed that the report, which was based on complaints from the constituents, exposed the lawmaker’s failure to deliver on her promises and meet the needs of her people.

According to Prine Iwezor, the federal lawmaker, in a fit of rage, threatened and attempted to intimidate him into retracting the story. 

However, the publisher said he stood his ground, insisting that the report was factual and in the public interest.

South South Voice, according to the Publisher, condemns this act of intimidation, vowing that the newspaper will continue to hold public officials accountable and give voice to the voiceless, no matter the threats or intimidation.

