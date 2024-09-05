Simplified Grassroots Ladies Offers Prayers, Support For Gov Fubara

…Says Fighting Him Is Fighting the People

The Simplified Grassroots Ladies (SGL) on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, gathered to show their support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his wife, First Lady Valerie Fubara, and Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Odu.

Addressing journalists, SGL Coordinator in Rivers State, Hon Onyinye Ile Esq, expressed gratitude for Governor Fubara’s recognition of women in his administration and empowerment programs that have benefited rural dwellers.

“We are thankful for the governor’s efforts. Women are recognized in his administration, and we are beneficiaries of his empowerment programs.

“We want to show gratitude for all the things the Governor is doing for us.Women are recognized in his administration.So today,we deemed it fit to pray and thank the governor.

“Governor, Sir, dont be afraid you have majority of women in the state on your side.Our prayers we continue,Almighty God will continue to protect the Governor and his family.

“I Onyinye Ile Esq, the coordinator of Simplified Grassroots Ladies(SGL),the twenty three LGAs coordinators of SGL and the Pastors urge the Governor to ride on,he is standing on a solid rock”.

In her speech, an elder of the group, Hon. Patricia Ogbonnaya described the women’s affirmation as “organic, genuine, and honest.”

She praised Governor Fubara’s peaceful disposition, saying, “Sim is loved by Rivers people, not only women, because of his peaceful nature. When you have peace, you have everything.”

High Chief (Mrs) Nkeriuka Onwunali, Ada Ndigbo Rivers and Bayelsa States, called Governor Fubara “our son” and praised his peaceful leadership “He is a good and peaceful man, and we are proud of him.

We are telling God to protect him and his family. Anybody fighting Sim is fighting Rivers people.” The event, which was held at the Ministry of Women Affairs compound, was attended by women from all over the state, with many more gathered outside the filled hall.