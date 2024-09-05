Metro

Chief Eze Cancels Wife's Birthday Celebration Due to Nephew's Sudden Death

A media mogul and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP),Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze  has canceled his wife’s birthday celebration following the sudden death of his nephew on September 2, 2024.

In a statement, Chief Eze expressed regret over the unfortunate development, which has thrown the family into mourning. 

He described his wife, Evang. Henrietta Ada Chukwuemeka-Eze, as an “exceptional woman” and sent her birthday wishes, praising her for her virtues and impact on his life.

Chief Eze credited his wife for his success and blessed marital life, thanking God for sparing her life. He prayed for God to grant his nephew eternal rest and his wife more fruitful years.

The birthday celebration was scheduled for September 5, 2024, but has been called off due to the family’s mourning period.

