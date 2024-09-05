NDLEA Intercepts 447 Cartons Of Tramadol In Onne Arrests Suspect At PH INTL AirPort

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) says operatives of the agency at Port complex, Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivees State last week Thursday intercepted a total of 447 cartons of tramadol 225mg containing Twenty-Nine Million Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand (29, 840,000) pills of the opioid as well as 380,000 bottles of codeine syrup from three containers.

Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, headquarters, Abuja in a statement last Sunday stated that the tramadol shipments came under different brand names such as Royal Tapetadol, Carisoprodol 225mg and Royal Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg.

He said the following day, Friday 30th August, another set of three containers watch-listed by NDLEA were subjected to joint examination.

At the end of the exercise, a total of 3,030 cartons of codeine syrup containing 554,600 bottles of the opioid were recovered from them.

Babafemi also disclosed NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers state on the same date arrested a suspect, Eze Emekan Don, while attempting to board a Cronos airline flight to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea with 1,490 pills of tramadol concealed and packaged as cosmetics of different brands inside his luggage.

The National spokesperson NDLEA stated that the suspect’s attempt to compromise the officers to evade arrest was rebuffed. Meanwhile the Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has commended all the officers and men NDLEA in Rivers as well as other Commands across the country for their diligence and balance in their drug demand reduction and drug supply reduction efforts.