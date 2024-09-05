Gang Rape Of Teenager In ONELGA: Rivers CP Mandates DPO To Apprehend Fleeing Suspect

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has mandated the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Egi Police Division, Obite in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State to arrest a fleeing suspect, one Mr Okwukwe who allegedly conspired with his elder sibling, Mr Honest to abduct and gang rape a fourteen year old girl (names withheld) for hours in Erima community of the LGA last week.

Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko in reaction to the incident confirmed the arrest of one of the suspect, Mr Honest while adding that the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department(SCIID), Port Harcourt on the directive of the Commissioner of Police for discrete investigation.

Community sources told our reporter that the siblings abducted the teenage girl on while she was walking on a lonely path on her way ro her brother’s house in the community.

Meanwhile, the Second in Command of ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), Egi Command, ONELGA, Onuogba Chinonye Aboy from Erima community in an interview with Journalists said “I was in patrol with some of my boys when we met one woman crying that since on Sunday evening(last Sunday) that her 14 year old girl is missing till that Monday afternoon(last Monday).

“I now asked the woman which area, she now directed us .We now begin investigation. Through some good neighbours too, we try to find out where the little girl is.

“When we went into the place, we saw two brothers, senior and junior raping the little girl of 14 year old. On the process of trying to arrest them, the senior one try to prove stubborn to fight us.

As we are dragging with him, by then the junior one now run away, we now apprehended the senior one and handed over to Egi Police Division in Obite on Monday in the evening time.

“My advice to other criminals that we want to behave this way, is that we will also send them the same place we send this person if they don’t want to change. “If they change, the community will contain we and them. But if they don’t want to change this community and Egi entirely will not contain the OSPAC and the criminals”.