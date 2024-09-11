20th Anniversary: National Network’s Ship Docks at Homes For The Elderly, Children in Port Harcourt

As part of activities marking its 20th anniversary celebration, the staff and management of National Network newspapers have visited the Home for the Elderly and Port Harcourt Children Home in Port Harcourt, bringing joy and cheer to the residents.

The team, led by the Publisher of the newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, presented gifts and interacted with the elderly and children, sharing words of encouragement and hope.

At the Home for the Elderly along Harbor Road in Port Harcourt, the team was warmly received by the Rev Sister in charge, Rev Sr Jane Raphael Agubosi, who expressed gratitude for the visit and the gifts presented.

The management and staff of National Network newspaper in a group photograph with the care givers at the Port Harcourt Children’s Home

“Your gifts came as answered prayers, and we pray for your continued success in business. God is awesome.

Whenever we call on God to supply our needs, he touches some individuals and groups to supply those needs.

“We are happy that you became that instrument that God used to meet our needs today.

The reward of obedience to the voice of the Almighty will be your portion in Jesus’ name, amen,” she prayed.

Rev Sister Agubosi said the facility, which is owned by the Catholic Church, depended solely on charity for its sustenance, and drew the attention of the Rivers State government to the deplorable state on the road leading to the Home.

The elderly residents, who were visibly delighted by the visit, shared their life experiences with the team while the Vice Chairman of the National Network Editorial Board, Rev (Prof) Faraday Iwuchukwu led a prayer session with the elderly citizens.

Speaking on their behalf, 80-year-old Pa David Odogwu thanked the newspaper for their benevolence.

His words, “We are delighted to have you with us today, as you celebrate your 20th anniversary. We are thrilled that you have come to share in our joy and to bring blessings to our lives.

“We pray that God will continue to guide and prosper National Network Newspaper and that your publication will reach a global audience, spreading truth and inspiration to all who read it.

“We thank you for your kindness and generosity in coming to visit us today. May God bless you abundantly and surprise you with His goodness as you have surprised us with your presence.

May He be with you always and provide for your every need”, Odogwu prayed.

Similarly, at the Port Harcourt Children Home along Nembe Street, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, the Director of Child Welfare, Ministry of Social Welfare and

Rehabilitation, Mrs. Jacinta Lenu Vipene, and the children welcomed the team and were thrilled to receive gifts and words of encouragement. They offered prayers for National Network newspapers.

Addressing the visitors, Mrs. Vipene said: “Our primary responsibility here at the children’s home is to provide care and protection to the children, treating them as if they were in their own homes with their parents.

We currently have good number of children in our care, and I’m pleased to report that they are all happy and content. You can see for yourself that they are well taken care of.

“As for challenges, I’m grateful to say that we don’t have any significant issues at present, thanks to our children-friendly governor, compassionate permanent secretary, and caring commissioner”.

In his remarks, Chairman of National Network newspaper Editorial Board, Prof Baragbon Nsereka, told the visibly excited children,

“We are honored to represent National Network Newspaper, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary today.

“For two decades, our publication has consistently provided news and information to the public, shedding light on important issues affecting our community, including the struggles of our children and the elderly.

“We attribute our success to God’s guidance and provision, which has enabled us to overcome challenges and continue publishing without interruption.

“We are delighted to be here today to show our love and care for you and to assure you that we will advocate for your needs to be met by the government and other organizations.

We want to ensure that you are comfortable, happy, and joyful during your stay here.

“We are pleased to see that you are well taken care of by the dedicated staff, and we appreciate their hard work.

We have brought some gifts to contribute to your well-being, which will be delivered to you,

“Our publisher, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, is a man of God, a seasoned journalist, and a government official who will draw attention to your needs and advocate for government support. We are proud to have him lead our team.”Nsereka said.

National Network’s General Manager/Editor in chief, Chris Konkwo, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of showing love and care to the elderly and vulnerable children and commended the management of the homes for their selfless service. Mr. Konkwo, who also Chairs the 20th Anniversary Planning Committee, pledged the newspaper’s continued support to the homes and vulnerable groups in the society.