Late Bishop Joshua KpoaBari Nwiue To Be Buried In Luubara, Sept 21

The family, friends, and sympathizers of Late Bishop Joshua Kpoabari Nwiue have rolled out a series of activities for a final farewell to the renowned cleric, culminating in his burial in his hometown of Luubara in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State on September 21, 2024.

Until his death on Thursday, 4th April 2024, at the age of 56, Bishop Nwiue served as the immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Khana Local Government Chapter, and was also General Overseer/Presiding Bishop of Christ Revival Chapel of Transformation, Inc, aka Revival Movement Ministries Int’l.

In the funeral programme signed by the chief mourner, Bro. Greatman Joshua and friends/sympathisers, Dr. Prince Kaborloomene Barnabas and Mrs. Gift LeneBari Nkesi (USA) they expressed gratitude to God for the deceased’s fulfilled life.

The activities outlined in the program include Joshua Foundation Bible Study that will hold simultaneously in all branches of the Ministry on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024, 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

The rest of the funeral activities are: Wednesday, 18th September 2024: Breaking the Covenant with Death Fasting will take place in all branches of the Ministry from 8:00 am – 12:00 noon.

Thursday, 19th September 2024: Miracle Service of Songs will be held at the National Headquarters in Bori from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Saturday, 21st September 2024: The corpse will depart Otaije Mortuary, Inyong-Oron to the National Headquarters, where it will be received by the Supreme Council and Ogoni Church Leaders.

The funeral service and interment will follow thereafter at his hometown, Luubara, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State while a combined Thanksgiving Service will be held at the National Headquarters, Timberland, Bori on Sunday, 22nd September 2024:at 8:30 am.

The family and sympathisers requested the support and prayers of friends and sympathizers during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Publisher of National Network newspapers, Rev Canon Jerry Needam has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Bishop.

In an emotional tribute which he captioned ‘Goodnight Bishop’ Jerry Needam wrote: “GOOD NIGHT BISHOP! It is with great sadness that we received the news of the sudden passing of Bishop Joshua Nwiue on Thursday April 4, 2024.

“On behalf of my dear wife, family and the Management of National Network Newspaper, I write to express my sincere condolences. Bishop Nwiue possessed a strong commitment to the vision of fellowship and common witness and service.

“His ecumenical leadership among the Christian Community in Ogoni, Rivers State was inspirational and has been a blessing to the Churches in Ogoni. He was a highly motivated and effective church leader.

“I came to know him closely in 2008 at a programme in Bori, since then we have been very close. We were together later part of January this year at a programme at Lubara, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“Every morning, he shared with me, morning devotional messages, and the last was on Wednesday, April 3, 2025. He regularly liked the front page of National Network Newspaper whenever it’s posted on Facebook. He did as usual on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 when the front page of the current edition of National Network newspaper was posted.

“He has been a father, friend, brother and one of my regular followers on social media for many years today. This is a great loss to the churches in Ogoni.

Our prayers are with his church, his family and the Christian Community.

“I extend my sympathy most especially to Mrs Nwiue, children and the entire family who mourn, and pray for peace and comfort at this difficult time. BISHOP, GOOD NIGHT!”.