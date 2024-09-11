October 5, 2024 LG Election Is Sacrosanct

…As Nine Communities In Babbe Get Rural Electricity

The speaker House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo has stated that the Local government elections remains sacrosanct.

Oko-Jumbo stated this while commissioning Rural Electrification works in Gbam Boue, Nyokwiri Boue and Kerike Boue communities and other communities in Gwara by the Khana LGA CTC Chairman, Hon Amb. Marvin Yobana.

He stressed that nothing will stop the October 5th LG elections from holding, adding the executive governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is committed to his words as such working towards ensuring that the election is conducted on the set day.

“On the 5th of October nothing under this sun will stopped the local government elections. Gone are those days they were shouting conduct local government elections. Now His Excellency has said we will conduct the local government elections.

Continue to support His Excellency, the governor of Rivers State, continue to support the care taker chairman and his team, so that they can provide the dividends of democracy to our people and to you, local government chairman do not rest on your ox.

He wondered why those that were calling for election are now working against the conduct of the election, while remarking that gone are those days when LG election is fixed and is later put off.

He commended Amb. Yobana for providing electricity to nine communities in the LGA as well his dedication on improving the lives of the people in the LGA.

“I think that the CTC Chairman has not just powered one community, but nine communities in a stretch deserves commendation.

I wish more of our leaders will show commitment and dedication to the needs of their people the same way, Amb. Dr Marvin Yobana is showing to Ogoni people, especially Khana Local government, which is his jurisdiction.

The speaker further commend the people of Boue for their peaceful disposition and thanked the Gbam Boue people, saying that without their love for the government projects, they wouldn’t have protected the infrastructure in their area.

“If you do not have love for yourself, you could have allowed people come into the community to vandalise these government facilities in the area thereby increasing the burden on government.

He advised the people of the community to continue to protect government infrastructure in the area so that it stand the test of time and everyone will benefit from them, especially those that their business requires electricity.

He assured them of the Rivers State Government continuous development in the area as the people remain resolute in their continuous support for the Rivers State government, led by Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS.

On his part, the Khana CTC chairman, Amb. Marvin Yobana stated that his administration was able to provide electricity to nine communities for protecting government facilities in their domains, adding the Boue community is unique to the people of Ogoni as it is the traditional heritage as well the custodian of culture of the Ogoni people.

“Any Government that does not take care of them, they are not with that government and because Sir Siminalayi Fubara has taken the welfare, well-being and the needs of the people of Rivers State as number one priority when he adopted the mantra, Rivers First, which means the people first and because of that this community has adopted Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the only political leader of Ogoni.

“They have asked me to tell you, Mr Speaker that they are appreciative of what government has done for them, but they have lots of challenges. They don’t have roads, they are confronted with the issue of flooding, decadance of their education infrastructure due to the failure of past administration of an emperor, mong others.

“Today, the Governor of Rivers State has prioritize education, health, welfare and the wellbeing of the people. Also let me announce to the people of Kerike Boue that within these few days in office, we have powered, reactivated and rehabitated nine communities in Babbe and Boue alone has six of these. Yobana added.

This is the custodian tradition of the Ogoni people. This people you see here gives priority to development, welfare and well being of the people

“Because the issue of electricity we are saying is not that they didn’t have light, Kerike had light, Gbam Boue had light and Nyokwiri Boue had light, all of the had light, but the problem is that of vandals as they kept on stealing. Other interventionist agencies have tried, but the immediate past government for past eight years didn’t looked at it.

“We want to the commend the people of Boue community, not just Gbam, but the whole entire Boye for protecting their infrastructure. It is only Boue and Gwara communities as I speak to you today that we have a minimum damage on the line that is why we had to power them.

He stressed on the significant of the Boue community that in the past it has been the home of

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Gbam Boue community, Lekara Dansang commended the Khana CTC boss for restoring electricity to Boue communities. It is worthy to note that these nine communities have suffered total dark out in the past years, yet no successive government remembered them.