RSBoPP DG, Ine Briggs Bags Award Of Excellence

Sequel to what many see as a superlative performance and unprecedented ingenuity in handling administrative matters at the Rivers State Bureau for Public Procurement, RSBoPP, since her appointment, the Director-General, Dr. Engr. Ine T. E. Briggs was recently honoured with the Award of Excellence in administration.

Dr. Ine Briggs has served in the Bureau for an appreciable number of years and has been majorly instrumental to the successes recorded by the past DGs of the government department, a feat that was not lost to the present and past administrations in the state, hence the well deserved appointment as the new DG of the Bureau.

Presenting the award to Dr. Engr. Ine Briggs, the leader of Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance, a non-governmental organization based in Port Harcourt, Gashon Bob Achor described the honoree as a hard working and exemplary public servant worthy of emulation.

Her sense of judgement and responsibility he said, is second to none.

The group leader lauded governor Siminalayi Fubara’s insight in the appointment of Dr. Engr. Ine Briggs whom he also described as a square peg in a square hole.

“The governor indeed, could not have made a better choice and should be rest assured that the purpose for the appointment of the new RSBoPP’s DG will be maximally realized”, he stressed.

Barr. Bob Achor said rather than toeing the path of other women in such similar high positions of responsibility, Dr. Ine Briggs in all the offices she has headed has shown proficiency and placed public interest above self which is commendable, hence the reason for the Award conferred on her by his group.

In her response, the RSBoPP DG, Dr. Engr. Ine Briggs thanked the Coalition of Supporters of Democracy and Good Governance for finding her worthy and promised to continue to serve the state diligently. According to her, the honour done her will serve as a morale booster to do more for the state and humanity.

She dedicated the award to the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led state government for his love for the people of Rivers State and commitment to bettering the wellbeing of the people. Dr. Engr. Briggs enjoined the Rivers people and all the people doing business in the state to pray and give maximum and unalloyed support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s success for the collective interest and good of the majority Rivers people.