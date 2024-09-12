Comr. Isaac Christian Enjoins Rivers Politicians To Close Ranks Ahead Of LG Election

A concerned Nigerian citizen, Brigadier General Dr. Amb. Isaac Christian has stressed the need for all political parties and their leaders to close ranks and ensure that the local government council election in Rivers State scheduled for October 5, 2024 is peaceful, free and fair.

Isaac Christian’s call was coming on the heels of the recent attack on the party secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) in Port Harcourt and the gunshot at a security personnel at the party secretariat.

These incidents according to the Peace Ambassador, smack of intolerance of political opposition and a threat to the nation;s democracy.

Dr. Amb. Isaac Christian said all that is needed now for grassroots development and enhancement of the wellbeing of the Rivers people is unwavering support to Governor Siminalayi Fubara who has shown genuine commitment and capacity to take Rivers State to greater heights.

He therefore called on well meaning Nigerian’s and President Bola Tinubu to help reconcile all the warrying parties in Rivers State and promote lasting peace among the gladiators.

Comr. Isaac Christian’s call gives credence to the earlier call by the spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of the House of Representative who called on President Tinubu to take action to prevent further acts of violence and protect democracy in the country.

He warned against allowing desperate individuals or groups to use intimidation tactics to gain political power and urged the president to remember past political crisis that threatened democracy in Nigeria.

Also Hon. Wokekoro, the Rivers State Chairman of the Action Peoples Party, had earlier condemned the recent attack on the party’s secretariat by unknown hoodlums for the second time.

He demanded a manhunt for the perpetrators and emphasized that the party was determined to secure victory in the upcoming local government council polls. Hon. Wokekoro also called for an investigation by the Police to apprehend those responsible for the attack, stating that violence in politics should not be tolerated.