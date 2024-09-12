One Chance Syndicate, Child Traffickers In Police Net In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested three suspects of a one chance syndicate and recovered a Purple coloured Volkswagen Golf 3. While speaking to newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko stated that the three suspects, Thaddeus Ogu, Chinagorom Eze, Favour Yusuf and two others pushed out their victim from the car at Garrison axis of Port Harcourt by 9pm on September 4, 2024.

According to the Police Spokesperson Thaddeus Ogu wanted to evade arrest by opening fire on the police after a hot chase but was overpowered at Eleme junction while the two other suspects escaped.

SP Iringe-Koko speaking further noted that operatives of the command attached to Ubima police division on August 5, 2024 arrested three suspects of child trafficking, Polycarb Uzoma, Happiness Amadi and Chinyere Ordu at Ubima, in Ikwerre Local Government of Rivers State.

She explained that one of the suspects, Mr. Uzoma attacked one Queen Orlu, left her unconscious and kidnapped her daughter, Desire Orlu who was later sold to Happiness Amadi for one million, four hundred thousand naira with Chinyere Ordu receiving eight hundred thousand naira as the broker of the child trafficking deal.

SP Iringe-Koko revealed that the police recovered Desire Ordu and her mother Chinyere Ordu who is currently taking treatment at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. The police image maker added that all suspects have confessed to their crimes and will be charged to court while investigation is on going.