FRC Advocates Full Implementation Of  Fiscal Responsibility Law

The Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barr. Victor Muruako has called on all Sub-National and the local government to adopt the Fiscal Responsibility Law. He made the call in Port Harcourt during a two day Financial Accountability Retreat for Sub-Nationals and Civil Societies with the theme: Strengthening Financial Accountability at Sub-National Levels, organized by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in conjunction with Order Paper.

He said the engagement became necessary because some of the States in South-South have not adopted the Fiscal Responsibility Law, while those that even adopted it did so with some level of poor implementation of the reform laws.

Barr. Muruako averred that a lot of efforts have been injected into the Presidential Committee on Fiscal and Task Policy Reforms that was set up by Mr. President saying those policies cannot be done only at the Federal level while urging the Sub-Nationals and the local government to key in for a better economy.

He argued that if the fiscal irresponsibility takes its roots, it would be a challenge to all, ” we need the State and the local government to key in, most especially now that the issue of the local government, political and financial autonomy is at the front burner” he stated.

One of the resource persons , Hon. Justice Kemakolam Anthony Ojiako who did justice to a paper titled: Strengthening Oversight: The Role of Civil Society Organization in Promoting Fiscal Responsibility at the Sub-National level, recommended that governments at the Sub-National level should provide adequate funding and resources to C.S.O working on fiscal governance issues.

And that the legal framework should be strengthened to protect the independence and activities of the Civil Society Organization, increase collaboration between C. S. O, government agencies and other stakeholders by ensuring adequate and prompt public access to financial information and data.

He emphatically stated that C. S . O play a pivotal role in strengthening oversight and promoting fiscal responsibility at the Sub-National level in Nigeria, adding that they contribute to the sustainable development and equitable distribution of resources, through their efforts. They help to build a more accountable and responsive public sector that serves the need of citizens.

Speaking on behalf of all the Civil Societies in Rivers State, Franklin Nelson said they will not relent in their efforts to fight for the betterment of the country.

He said although virtually everybody can not be trusted when it comes to money but it is the responsibility of the CSO to ensure that truth becomes the order of the day.

The ICPC resident anti corruption commissioner, Mrs Ekere Osiere said that accountability is vital in enhancing transparency of government financial obligation, emphasized that if everyone embraces accountability and transparency, corruption would be reduced, while urging political office holders to always be acceptable to the electorates.