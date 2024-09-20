All Roads Lead To Luubara As Bishop Nwiue Goes Home, Saturday, Sept 21

The final farewell for Late Bishop Joshua Kpoabari Nwiue, a respected cleric and former Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Khana Local Government Chapter, will culminate in his burial in Luubara, Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State, this weekend, September 21, 2024.

Bishop Nwiue, who passed away on April 4, 2024, at 56, was also the General Overseer of Christ Revival Chapel of Transformation, Inc., also known as Revival Movement Ministries Int’l.

A series of events have been organized by his family and friends in his honor. The program kicks off with a Bible Study on September 17 across all branches of the Ministry. On September 18, a “Breaking the Covenant with Death” fasting session will be held, followed by a Miracle Service of Songs on September 19 at the National Headquarters in Bori.

On September 21, Bishop Nwiue’s remains will be moved from Otaije Mortuary to the National Headquarters for a final service, before being laid to rest in his hometown of Luubara. The funeral will conclude with a Thanksgiving Service on September 22 at the National Headquarters in Bori.

Family members, including his son, Bro. Greatman Joshua, and sympathizers like Dr. Prince Kaborloomene Barnabas and Mrs. Gift LeneBari Nkesi (USA), expressed gratitude for the late bishop’s fulfilled life and requested prayers during this period of mourning.

Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, offered a heartfelt tribute, describing the late Bishop as a spiritual leader and a close personal friend.

He shared fond memories of their time together, expressing deep sorrow at the loss and offering condolences to the bishop’s family, church, and the entire Christian community in Ogoni.

Bishop Nwiue’s legacy as a passionate leader and a pillar of faith will be remembered by many as he is laid to rest.